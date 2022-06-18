Security cameras help police track down teen murder suspects in shootings of 2 Dunwoody brothers

Flock cameras have been helping law enforcement capture criminals and solve crimes in the city. Recently, police were able to arrest suspects connected to the murder of two teen brothers in Dunwoody.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Dunwoody police about how the system helped them track down the suspects.

The Dunwoody police department investigated a shooting on May 29, inside the LaCota Apartments in the 6000 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a car full of suspects shot and killed teen brothers Brian, 18, and Luis Veronica, 19, at the apartments. Police said when they got to the location, the two victims were found shot to death in a vehicle.

Eyewitnesses and security cameras pointed detectives to a distinct car.

“Flock is a huge resource for us,” said the Dunwoody police department. “As soon as they hit, they show up on a database we have.”

Flock cameras are able to see specific details.

“Between the color, type, unique aftermarket things like roof rack, bumper stickers, aftermarket wheels. With that you can narrow down the suspect vehicle to find the specific car you need in a criminal investigation,” said DPD.

Dunwoody detectives said they saw the suspect’s car leaving the complex on a flock camera just outside the entrance on Peachtree Industrial. It pinged another camera a short distance away.

TRENDING STORIES:

“And they went to an apartment complex just down the street from where the incident occurred, found the car covered up, lifted up and confirmed it was the vehicle they were looking for,” said DPD.

Because of the cameras, on June 1, detectives arrested two other suspects, ages 16 and 17 years old, involved in the murders.

Story continues

“The initial arrest occurred within 6 hours,” said DPD.

On June 2, detectives arrested 17-year-old Mathew Licht after he turned himself in at Dunwoody police headquarters.

A total of three teens were arrested for the murders of the Veronica brothers over Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement said they have around 30 to 40 flock cameras around the city and they plan to get more.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: