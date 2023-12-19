Security cameras to be installed at Chickasha city buildings, parks

Dec. 19—The City of Chickasha will increase security at several municipal buildings and local parks.

On Monday, Chickasha City Council approved a $425,000 contract with Verkada to install security cameras at several locations across the city.

Currently, the contract includes placing cameras at: city hall, the airport, the animal shelter, both fire stations, police station, library, sports complex, the waste water and water treatment plants and at the public works building. Cameras will also monitor Shannon Springs Park and Washita Valley Park, according to city documents.

The city will be able to expand or move cameras as needed. For example, a camera may be added near the Chickasha Leg Lamp as well.

In addition to the hardware, the service includes unlimited cloud archiving, automatic updates, 24/7 technical support and a 10-year warranty. Dome, fisheye and bullet cameras will be installed as needed.

Chickasha City Manager Keith Johnson said there have been two incidents that highlighted the need for extra security. In one case, the brakes were cut on vehicles driven by city employees that were parked in the city hall parking lot. In another case, property was stolen from the public works building.

"These kinds of things, while rare, are becoming somewhat more frequent and more certainly more concerning not only to the property of the city but the city employees themselves," Johnson said.

Johnson said the funds are available in the city's insurance account.

Verkada is on a state contract, which means there was competitive bidding at the state level. This also allows the city to obtain the service at a lower price, according to a Verkada representative who spoke to the council.

Verkada's services are used by several local entities such as Chickasha Public Schools and the City of Tuttle and several others across the state.