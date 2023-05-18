Security cameras lead to burglary arrest

May 18—VALDOSTA — Home security cameras led to a burglary arrest earlier this week.

At 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller said his security cameras showed a suspect inside his home in the 500 block of West Alden Avenue, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The man provided a description of the person inside his home; when officers arrived at the scene two minutes later, they heard a loud noise from the back of the residence.

They saw a suspect jumping the back yard fence, police said.

Officers chased and caught the suspect in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive, police said.

The suspect had gotten inside the home by breaking a window; the caller reported several items missing and some property missing, according to the statement.

All of the items were located.

The suspect — described as a 53-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police report said.

"The homeowner's security cameras, which alerted him to the burglary, proved invaluable. Teamwork between the victim, the dispatcher and the quick response of our officers resulted in the arrest of this subject and the recovery of the stolen property," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.