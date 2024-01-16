Security cameras still being installed across Bluefield

Jan. 16—By CHARLES OWENS

Work is continuing on the installation of security cameras across the city limits of Bluefield.

During last week's city board meeting, Billy Hester, director of information technology for the city, provided an update on the camera installation project.

Hester said 94 of the 207 cameras are up with 87 cameras currently in operation.

Hester said the city has reached an agreement with Appalachian Power for the installation of cameras on their poles. However, he said the requirements for usage of Frontier poles is more stringent with certain insurance requirements that would be costly to the city on an annual basis.

As a result, Hester said one option the city is looking at is installing its own poles at "eight or ten locations."

"Everything is going well," Hester said of the ongoing security camera installation project.

The city has been talking about installing security cameras since 2021. At that time they were initially proposed just for the downtown area to help curtail illegal activity.

The board later decided to install the security cameras at locations across the city.

The new cameras will be monitored by the Bluefield Police Department, and are designed to serve as a deterrent to crime.

In other business Tuesday, Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager, said a number of activities are being planned for the city to coincide with Black History Month this February, including the installation of 30 banners — 20 of which will honor local "trailblazers" who positively impacted Bluefield and 10 that will recognize national figures, Ponder said.

Ponder said a free showing of a movie also is planned at the Granda Theater as well as a Black History Month essay/project contest for area children with winners being selected from three different age groups from area schools.

In other business, Marson said the West Virginia Christmas City displays at city park will start coming down soon. He said it was another banner year for the Holiday of Lights and the West Virginia Christmas City events.

"It was a great year out at the park," Marson said.

Mayor Ron Martin asked if attendance numbers were available yet for the Holiday of Lights and Christmas City events. Marson said those are currently being tabulated.

"I think mayor we are going to be pleasantly surprised on those numbers," Marson said. "It was great."

The city observed large crowds at the Holiday of Lights and Christmas City displays throughout December.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

