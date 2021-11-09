New security checkpoints open at Reagan National Airport
New security checkpoints at Reagan National Airport will change the way some passengers reach their gates.
Caleb Plant said on social media that "I'll be champion of the world again."
Long-term rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic carried out a simultaneous take-off from London's Heathrow parallel runways just before 0900 GMT.The U.S. travel restrictions first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe.From Monday travellers who can show official proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and have had a recent, negative viral test can again fly to the United States.
Canada's oil sands are inching toward record production, as the country's biggest producers squeeze more barrels out of existing assets, but they are holding back on big spending despite some of the highest oil prices in seven years. The oil sands, which make up the bulk of Canada's production, are on track to reach 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by year-end, surpassing January's record of 3.25 million bpd, said Matt Murphy, analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Canada's majors all signaled recently, however, that they have no plans to take on big new projects or significant expansions to existing facilities.
Contractors and construction companies that normally supply snowplow drivers face hiring challenges as they compete for workers with CDL licenses.
It looks like we have entered a new era of high oil prices, with the stances of both OPEC+ and U.S. shale suggesting that there is a very limited downside for oil prices in the near future
Under a new system for recording drug and alcohol violations, 72,000 drivers are currently prohibited from work, per government data.
The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The widespread reluctance has left executives scrambling for a strategy that keeps employees safe and complies with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory labor, the people said. Boeing on Friday then delayed its deadline by about a month to Jan. 4 for employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine, or file an exemption on religious or medical grounds, according to industry sources and a company email seen by Reuters.
Some employers say they've avoided staff shortages by hiking wages. But many workers are looking for more than just bigger paychecks.
PwC is to add 20,000 jobs in China as part of a $1.25bn (£930m) expansion despite rising tensions between Beijing and the West.
(Bloomberg) -- Several chipmakers have already responded to a U.S. request for supply chain information to help address the global chip shortage, with some of the world’s top suppliers confirming they won’t provide certain sensitive data.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Taiwan Semicond
People were applying "and then there's just no follow up," the owner of Lil Critters Family Daycare told CalMatters.
Items that miss the holiday season because of shipping delays or the trucker shortage will end up on discount shelves, BMO analysts said.
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian meatpackers shut out of the Chinese beef market are finding some relief at U.S. butcher counters.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudExports of Brazilian beef to the U.S. soared 183% during the first 10 months of this year
Matthew Grekoski, a former South River dispatcher, has filed suit against the borough for unlawful and unethical work practices
China’s state-owned power provider has announced that supply and demand has returned to normal thanks to Beijing’s price controls on coal
In the course of planning for retirement, you may come across misinformation that leads you to make poor decisions. There are a lot of dangerous myths circulating about retirement, but these four in particular could really set you up for disaster during your seniors years. Many seniors assume they'll be able to cover their living costs based on the benefits they collect from Social Security.
Two planes took off simultaneously at Heathrow Airport Monday morning to mark the reopening of the United States to fully-vaccinated international travelers. Both planes were bound for New York City.
The following is a transcript of an interview with FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith that aired Sunday, November 7, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The fee could give the fossil fuel industry a new tool to slow the energy transition.
The Energy Information Administration has forecast a jump in the price of natural gas and oil to heat homes this winter. Its latest forecast is due out this week.