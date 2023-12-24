Security checks at Cologne cathedral amid attack threat

STORY: The security measures were a precaution to ensure everyone’s safety, Cologne police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes said.

”You have to realise that Cologne Cathedral is the most visited cathedral in Europe and we have the main train station right next to it," he said.

"That means a lot of people are on the move. That's why we have taken massive measures in response to a serious tip-off. And we will continue to do so until we can give the all-clear.”

German media earlier reported that security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain had received a tip-off an Islamist group intended to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities.