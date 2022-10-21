Security Council adopts sanctions against Haiti gangs, including leader known as ‘Barbecue’

3
Jacqueline Charles
·6 min read

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed to clamp down on illicit arms sales and violent criminal armed groups in Haiti by imposing a travel ban, arms embargo and asset freeze on gang leaders — and anyone engaging in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the crisis-wrecked Caribbean country.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called it an “an important step to help the Haitian people” and said it is “an initial answer to the calls for help from the Haitian people.”

“We’re sending a clear message to the bad actors that are holding Haiti hostage. The international community will not stand idly by while you wreak havoc on the Haitian people,” she said.

In response, Thomas-Greenfield added, one of the country’s most notorious gang leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, who is known as “Barbecue”, has been sanctioned. His actions, Thomas-Greenfield said, have directly contributed to the humanitarian crisis that has caused “so much pain and suffering to the people of Haiti.”

Now in its sixth week, the “G9 Family and Allies” gang alliance led by Cherizier has been blocking the flow of fuel, food and drinking water by preventing tankers from accessing the country’s main fuel terminal, Varreux, and using overturned trailers to block streets in Port-au-Prince.

It’s just the latest in a series of violent criminal acts by gangs that have increasingly grown more powerful since last year’s assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse. Since then, the heavily armed groups have launched deadly attacks in several neighborhoods, and indiscriminately killing or injuring hundreds while using sexual violence against women and girls to instill fear. They have also overtaken the main courthouse while setting fire to another, and kidnapped locals along with foreign missionaries and U.N. personnel.

The Varreux terminal in Port-au-Prince is the main facility for storing fuel in Haiti. A powerful gang known as the G-9 has been blocking access in and out of the facility and the country’s seaports with trailers and trenches.
The Varreux terminal in Port-au-Prince is the main facility for storing fuel in Haiti. A powerful gang known as the G-9 has been blocking access in and out of the facility and the country’s seaports with trailers and trenches.

Security Council members warned that the sanctions are not a panacea to Haiti’s multidimensional crisis, adding that while the decision to blacklist sends a message to gangs and those who collude with them, it should also send one to the country’s bickering political actors, who until now have been unable to reach agreement on the way forward.

“They must immediately stop their collusion with criminal actors, stop their partisan fighting, put the interests of their country and the people first and bring to a consensus on the nation’s political structure and a transitional arrangement without delay,” said China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang.

The sanctions vote had previously been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed after some countries raised concerns and the United States and Mexico sought to incorporate their concerns into the final text.

The revised final text, obtained by the Miami Herald, included language for lifting sanctions, and added an ombudsperson to safeguard against adverse effects. It also includes a humanitarian carve out to ensure there are no adverse effects on providing assistance to Haiti.

The revised final text also dropped language on the deployment of a multinational force to help the Haiti National Police take back key infrastructure, as well as a reference to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Oct. 8 letter supporting the deployment and security options after the departure of such a force.

On Monday, Thomas-Greenfield said that a separate resolution on the deployment of a non-U.N. mission security force was being drafted by the United States and Mexico. Haiti’s permanent represent to the United Nations, Antonio Rodrigue, speaking at the end of the vote, said the country welcomed the sanctions but said “sanctions alone cannot eradicate the high level of violence ravaging Haiti and causing immeasurable suffering on the population, in particular women and children.”

The Haitian National Police, he said, lack the capacity to confront the threat. He reiterated Haiti’s plea for a specialized armed force to be immediately deployed to help Haiti’s own ill-equipped force take back control from gangs.

“We are in a race against time,” Rodrigue said. “This is because, we’re talking about a country that each day plunges further into violence and insecurity. ...Each day lost in terms of finding an appropriate response to the situation means more and too many innocent victims who will suffer.”

While Friday’s unanimous decision demonstrates the U.N. Security Council willingness to help Haiti, member countries have been divided on how best to do so, with China and Russia in particular expressing concerns about sending in foreign forces.

The United States supports sending foreign troops to help the national police, but privately officials say they do not want to lead such an effort.

Under the new sanctions resolution passed Friday, a Security Council committee would be established to designate who should be placed on a blacklist. Entry on such a list would mean that individuals would not be able to travel to other countries, except when permitted by the committee.

The top target, Cherizier, is a former Haiti National Police officer who has taken responsibility for the ongoing blockade of the country’s main fuel terminal. Singled out in the resolution, Cherizier is accused of planning, directing or committing “acts that constitute serious human rights abuses.”

But while Cherizier personifies Haiti’s descent into anarchy and the incredible power gangs wield, he also represents the shortcomings of sanctions.

In 2020, Cherizier and two then-government officials, Fednel Monchery and Joseph Pierre Richard Duplan, were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the agency in charge of enforcing U.S. sanctions, for their role in a November 2018 massacre in Port-au-Prince’s La Saline neighborhood. At least 71 people were killed and more than 400 houses torched, according to a U.N. investigation.

Despite the sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, a Haitian arrest warrant and repeated calls by members of the U.N. Security Council for Cherizier to be held accountable, he and his cohorts have remained free. In his case, he has been accused of carrying out other deadly attacks since then, including one in Port-au-Prince’s largest slum, where a violent clash between his gang coalition and another left over 470 people either dead, injured or missing. It may have also led to the resurgence of a cholera outbreak.

Russia’s first deputy permanent representative, Dmitry Polyanskiy, summed up the situation, saying despite its support for the U.N. sanctions, the federation is not convinced that international restrictive measures will be an appropriate response to the slew of complex problems in Haiti.

“A long-term solution, in one way or another, must be found in a political process, and socio-economic development in eradicating poverty and inequality,” Polyanskiy said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. unanimously passes Haiti sanctions, targets gang leader

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council on Friday approved sanctions allowing it to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, naming the Caribbean country's most powerful gangster as its first target. The 15-member council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution, which imposes the sanctions on gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former policeman known locally by his alias "Barbecue." The resolution was drafted by the United States and Mexico.

  • UN to vote Friday on sanctions against Haitian gang leader

    The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, had delayed the vote from Wednesday and made several revisions in hopes of gaining more support from the 15 council members. The final text, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, eliminated the resolution’s reference to an Oct. 7 appeal by Haiti’s Council of Ministers for urgent dispatch of an international military force to tackle the violence and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country.

  • UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. Targeted actions include criminal activity, violence, arms trafficking, human rights abuses and obstructing aid deliveries. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday so they could revise the text in hopes of gaining more support from council members — and they succeeded in getting approval from all 15 nations.

  • North Carolina’s BBQ Wars explained

    Yes, there's a feud that's been a long time coming in North Carolina and it's all about BBQ!

  • Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

    The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. “What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of the plastics division at the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies. ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina and other companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.

  • Elite U.S. troops practice for war just miles from Ukraine's border

    U.S. troops in Romania are extremely close to Putin's war, conducting exercises with NATO allies that "replicate exactly what's going on" over the border.

  • Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health and "Embracing" Her Body After Her Second Pregnancy

    On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kylie Jenner opens up about her journey with body image after her second pregnancy.

  • Even George Clooney and Julia Roberts Can't Make Ticket to Paradise Worth the Price of Admission

    The new rom-com starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney can't quite sail through on the charm of its actors alone

  • E3 calls for U.N. to probe Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones

    In a letter signed by their U.N. envoys and seen by Reuters, the three backed Ukraine's call on Monday for such a probe, arguing the drone use breached U.N. Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Ukraine says Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones - munitions that cruise toward their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

  • Liz Truss is out, London is in chaos — here’s why that might be good for your 401(k)

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI The British pound rose on the news that Liz Truss was standing down. (It’s now the best performing currency of the last month, if you can believe). The interest rate on British government bonds fell.

  • Ukrainian president claims Russia plans to blow up dam

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is planning to blow up dam in southern Ukraine and cause a “large-scale disaster.” Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Ukraine urgently needs better air defense systems. Holly Williams reports.

  • Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office

    Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The announcement by the commission comes as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government and calling for early elections. Dozens of angry Khan supporters gathered Friday outside the commission headquarters in the capital, Islamabad, chanting slogans against its decision.

  • 'Stop Rishi' candidates not confident of securing 100 backers for No 10

    Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch fear they will not get enough support to launch a realistic leadership campaign, as the Right falters to find a unity candidate.

  • Hazing 'traditions' and sexual assault plagued UCLA summer camp job, students say

    Two UCLA students filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted and subject to hazing while working at Bruin Woods, a Lake Arrowhead camp for alumni and their families.

  • Iranian cleric calls for tough crackdown against protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's judiciary should take tough measures against protesters and anyone who thinks the country's rulers will fall is dreaming, a senior cleric said on Friday. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. "The judiciary should deal with the rioters - who betrayed the nation and poured water into the enemy's watermill - in such a way that others don't again fancy to riot," hardline cleric Ahmad Khatami said in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Iranian media reported.

  • EU leaders weigh future of China ties as rivalry mounts

    European Union leaders on Friday weighed the future of their increasingly testy relations with China as President Xi Jinping was expected to be reappointed leader at the Communist Party congress taking place this week. During more than three hours of talks in Brussels, the 27 leaders of the world’s biggest trading bloc discussed ways to reduce their dependence on China for tech equipment and the raw minerals used to make items such as microchips, batteries and solar panels. “The goal was to have a veritable strategic exchange” ahead of a meeting with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in December, European Council President Charles Michel said.

  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby takes off the gloves in discussing low-cost rivals

    "I describe that business model as a Ponzi scheme," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in response to an analyst's question on the earnings call.

  • Steve Bannon verdict: Ex Trump adviser sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress

    The key Trump ally refused to co-operate with a probe looking into the 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot.

  • Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

    "Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retirement...