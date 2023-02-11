Security Council Secretary: Russians have started "huge offensive", but have huge problems with it

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the Russians have started their "huge offensive", but the invaders are having "huge problems" with it.

Source: Danilov on the air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "They have huge problems with the huge offensive. They have started their offensive, they just don't say that they have started it, and our troops are repelling it very successfully. The offensive they planned is already gradually beginning. But not the [kind of – ed.] offensive they were expecting."

Details: Commenting on the statement of the deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Vershinin, that Russia is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions, taking into account the goals of the Russian Federation and the existing reality, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council noted that the Russians are trying to implement the project Second Ukraine.

"As for the proposal of this guy from Moscow, they currently have a project called Second Ukraine; they are resuscitating political technologists who worked during Yanukovych's time, headed some institutes; they are starting their dirty work on the territory of our country today, to force us into a situation of, let’s say, the two Koreas, in 1957 along the 38th parallel... [a circle of latitude that was used as the pre-Korean War boundary, now a border between the Koreas – ed.] Some of the Party of Regions, and then the Oppositional Platform – For Life [a Ukrainian pro-Russian faction – ed.], who are abroad... in Monaco, they are accompanying it, making contact. There won’t be a second Ukraine, there will be one big country," Danilov said.

