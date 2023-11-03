Security and Defence Secretary insists everyone at Staff meeting believes in Ukraine's victory

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has stated that all the members of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief believe in Ukraine’s victory in the fight with Russia.

Source: Danilov in the broadcast of Radio Liberty

Quote: "I know all the members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. I can say I don’t know anyone who does not believe in our victory. Look, the fact is that 90% of the members of the Staff are generals. So generals do not believe in our victory?

They are making every effort. They have been defending our country together with our people from the very first day. Yes, there are some problems, but that does not mean we do not believe in victory. Yes, there are difficulties, but that does not mean we do not believe in our victory. There are issues with logistics and many other things, but we still believe in our victory."

Details: Danilov stated that as of now, 114 Supreme Commander-in-Chief meetings have been held.

He added that the meeting is held every five days in order to discuss all issues that arise on the contact line: logistics, ammunition etc.

Previously: The American magazine Time posted an article on the challenges facing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the war, ranging from the situation at the contact line and international support to the fight against corruption.

Referring to members of the president's entourage, Simon Shuster notes that Zelenskyy feels "angry" after his last visit to the United States.

According to Shuster, in the second year of the war, Zelenskyy no longer has "the usual sparkle of his optimism, his sense of humour, his tendency to liven up a meeting in the war room with a bit of banter or a bawdy joke".

Shuster wrote that some of Zelenskyy's entourage are convinced that the president "deludes himself". "We’re out of options. We’re not winning. But try telling him that," an unnamed representative said.

