Security expert weighs in on AstroWorld tragedy

Reuters Videos

Six more allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump have been subpoenaed by the U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.Names added to the list include top aides from his re-election campaign: national security advisor, Michael Flynn, former senior adviser, Jason Miller, and attorney John Eastman.The Democratic-led House of Representatives panel has now issued 25 subpoenas, with more expected as early as this week, and heard testimony from more than 150 witnesses.Monday’s orders focus on Trump associates who were believed to have strategized overturning the results of the November 2020 election.Eastman has been under particular scrutiny. He spoke at the Jan. 6 rally where Trump gave a fiery speech alleging election fraud and urging supporters to march on the Capitol.Eastman also wrote a memo suggesting former Vice President Mike Pence thwart approval of Trump’s election loss, which Pence ultimately didn't do.The Jan. 6 committee chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement, “[We] need to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”Trump has filed a lawsuit to reject subpoenas and avoid turning over White House documents.Nearly 700 people have been charged for their part in the riot.