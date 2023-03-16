'Despicable' council chops down 110 trees under cover of darkness

1
Lottie Tiplady-Bishop
·4 min read
Council contractors felled more than 100 trees in a city centre before a court injunction won by protesters forced them to stop.The trees are being cut down in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration scheme that would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees - Seamus McCoy
Council contractors felled more than 100 trees in a city centre before a court injunction won by protesters forced them to stop.The trees are being cut down in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration scheme that would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees - Seamus McCoy

A council's felling of 110 trees under the cover of darkness and flanked by security guards has been branded "despicable".

Plymouth City Council removed the trees - which formed a "green belt" - as part of a regeneration plan for the city centre.

Contractors were forced to halt work at 1am following an injunction by Save The Trees.

Trees to be felled on Armada Way, Plymouth - PlymouthLive/BPM
Trees to be felled on Armada Way, Plymouth - PlymouthLive/BPM

A further three trees which had been earmarked for removal were left because they had birds nesting in them.

Campaigners who descended on the street on Tuesday night to try to stop the felling were outnumbered by police and security guards.

Ali White, from campaigner group Save the Trees of Armada Way, said the felling was "despicable" and the group would be seeking a judicial review of the decision.

"The trees came down at an alarming rate, the ones in Wiggly Way pulled up like weeds by machines I could only describe as 'tree eaters'," she said.

"What we witnessed was beyond anything we could have dreamed possible - it was the stuff of nightmares. Shocking, upsetting and utterly indefensible.

"The council bragged that they will plant a few more but that is not what this was ever about and I doubt this is what many, if anybody asked for when commenting on their survey for the 'meaningful community engagement'.

"The people of Plymouth have woken to the news of what happened and the responses to the scenes on Armada Way were as you would expect.

"This despicable decision made by our embarrassment of a council will not be forgotten or forgiven.

"The best-case scenario we have saved a dozen or so trees. It feels like a small victory.

"117 beautiful trees were wiped from the face of Plymouth in just a horrifying five hours.

"The thing the council wanted to avoid - the death of the city centre - has indisputably happened and at the risk of sounding dramatic, with it went our democracy.

"Plymouth's reputation is in tatters and the people who fought so hard to fight this decision have been shown that the council couldn't give a toss about what they think. An utter disgrace."

An activist is arrested by Police as trees are cut down during the night in Plymouth, Devon - Wayne Perry
An activist is arrested by Police as trees are cut down during the night in Plymouth, Devon - Wayne Perry

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "It's a scene of environmental devastation and utter council vandalism.

"I'm appalled at the actions of the Tory council. Sad day for our city."

Environmentalist Chris Packham branded it "despicable vandalism".

The Woodland Trust said it was "appalled" at the use of "secretive night-time operations".

"We hoped after direct conversations with Plymouth City Council that a far higher proportion of trees could have been retained," they said.

"The local community have expressed strong opposition to these plans for some time; 16,000 people have signed a petition and they are still fighting to save the sadly few remaining trees."

Protesters left this mock award at the site in Plymouth - Mark Passmore/Apex
Protesters left this mock award at the site in Plymouth - Mark Passmore/Apex

The move came days after Sheffield City Council was heavily criticised by an independent inquiry into the felling of thousands of street trees.

Plymouth City Council said the project would "transform this tired and dated city centre route".

"For reasons of public safety and impact on the city centre and given the size of the tree machinery due to come onto Armada Way, we scheduled the works to be carried out at night with as few people around as possible," a spokesman said.

"We aimed to minimise the disruption caused to the public and businesses by cordoning off parts of Armada Way.

"Unfortunately, the injunction meant we had to stop work.

"Following an engagement programme, the final design was changed to include 169 semi-mature new trees to be planted, a revised tree planting schedule and a commitment to investigate wider tree planting in the city centre.

"We await applications from the claimant as directed by the court."

Recommended Stories

  • Heat pumps have become the eco fiasco of the decade

    No one denies that changing the way we heat our homes will play a major role in eventually achieving a carbon neutral economy. Heating our houses accounts for 14pc of the UK’s carbon emissions, so unless we can find a clever offsetting scheme or make drastic changes to other parts of our economy, we will eventually have to find an alternative to the gas boilers that three-quarters of British households use right now

  • Plymouth trees: Call for independent inquiry into felling

    The felling of 110 city centre trees is a "shameful and shocking act" says Plymouth Green Party.

  • Fire engulfs 400-year-old Sussex hotel housing Ukrainian refugees

    A 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among buildings engulfed by a fire in Midhurst, West Sussex.

  • Russian government cancels large concert at Luzhniki Stadium where Putin performed

    The organisers decided to cancel a large concert rally at the Russian Luzhniki stadium; the event was supposed to be dedicated to the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, citing Sirena (Siren) Telegram channel Details: The Mega Volunteer Moscow company, which gathered the extras for the 22 February concert at Luzhniki Stadium, has announced the cancellation of the big Crimean Spring concert scheduled for 18 March.

  • Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged

    The mother and grandfather of a newborn found dead in a ditch in Iowa have been charged with first-degree murder, and court documents say they told investigators the baby was still alive when they put him in a trash bag and abandoned him. Megan K. Staude, 25, of Norfolk, told police the child was born at home on Feb. 24, according to a police affidavit. Rodney Staude also confessed and said he helped his daughter dispose of the bag in a ditch near Norwalk, according to the documents.

  • Racist images handed out at East Sacramento school. Here’s how the district’s responding

    Two students have been suspended.

  • Brazilian researchers find 'terrifying' plastic rocks on remote island

    The geology of Brazil's volcanic Trindade Island has fascinated scientists for years, but the discovery of rocks made from plastic debris in this remote turtle refuge is sparking alarm. Melted plastic has become intertwined with rocks on the island, located 1,140 km (708 miles) from the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, which researchers say is evidence of humans' growing influence over the earth's geological cycles. "This is new and terrifying at the same time, because pollution has reached geology," said Fernanda Avelar Santos, a geologist at the Federal University of Parana.

  • Groups demand Supreme Court adopt a code of ethics amid ‘waning’ public trust

    Many organizations are demanding the Supreme Court adopt a code of ethics to preserve its integrity. The Project on Government […] The post Groups demand Supreme Court adopt a code of ethics amid ‘waning’ public trust appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Amateur historian’s 40-year search uncovers remains of lost Second World War airman

    An American airman missing since the Second World War will finally get a proper war hero’s burial after his remains were unearthed following an amateur historian’s 40 year investigation.

  • Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was slave girl trafficked across Black Sea to Italy, documents suggest

    Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave girl who was trafficked to Italy across the Black Sea from the Caucasus, new research unveiled on Tuesday claimed.

  • Docs: Seattle woman lures friend out of her home, shoots her 14 times at close range

    A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her friend outside her Seattle apartment on March 4. According to court documents, 29-year-old Fariya Yusuf was driven to her Rainier Valley apartment by her friend, 26-year-old Jamila Abdi. The pair talked in the car for about 10 minutes before Yusuf went inside, court documents said.

  • Putin is preparing for a nuclear showdown – we must be ready

    Russia downing a US drone yesterday was a deliberate provocation. It is a concerning incident, but such brinkmanship feels destined to get worse. It is small fry compared to where things could go if we are not prepared.

  • Musk brought internet to Brazil’s Amazon. Criminals love it.

    Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has almost 4,000 low-orbit satellites across the skies, connecting people in remote corners of the Amazon and providing a crucial advantage to Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. The lightweight, high-speed internet system has also proved a new and valuable tool for Brazil’s illegal miners, with reliable service for coordinating logistics, receiving advance warning of law enforcement raids and making payments without flying back to the city.

  • In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies

    New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. “How many years do I have left?” asks 82-year-old Morisey, who lives in a Philadelphia nursing home. Across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of nursing home residents are locked in a wretched bind: Driven into poverty, forced to hand over all income and left to live on a stipend as low as $30 a month.

  • 2023 Voter Guide: Candidates running for school board elections in Monroe County

    The News-Democrat has contacted candidates in school board races in the April 4 election in Monroe County and asked them to complete a detailed questionnaire. The early voting period has started and will run until April 3.

  • Twitter explodes after former Biden spox praises president for working at 9 am

    Twitter users blasted the White House after ex-Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki applauded the president for working at 9 a.m. despite typically "doing nothing" at that time of day.

  • ‘Clean air for our kids’ or ‘growth at all costs’? Kansas City tries to save its trees

    Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is pushing a new tree protection plan and said, “I think there is a fair balance you can have there.”

  • Officials plan for possible evacuations in Inland Empire

    Officials plan for possible evacuations of parts of the Inland Empire as an atmospheric river begins bringing heavy rain to area.

  • Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

    Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines. Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio's tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned to a Chinese billionaire behind the project, state lawmakers raced to pull the plug.

  • Science Museum of Minnesota exhibit uses reclaimed specimens

    A new exhibit at the Science Museum of Minnesota is looking to change the way we see things like poisonous snakes, insects and urchins. FOX 9's Shayne Wells visited the St. Paul museum to take a look at their new exhibit called "Exquisite Creatures."