Security footage captures man accused of following young girls, breaking into Tulsa home

Tulsa police are searching for a man accused of breaking into homes, stealing, and following young girls.

Security cameras captured a man ringing a doorbell at a home near 81st and Harvard. The homeowner says the man followed her daughter when she got off the bus.

Investigators spoke to another homeowner who said the same man followed his daughter home and asked to use the restroom. He wasn’t let inside.

>>> How does Tulsa Crime Stoppers work

Both girls are around 10-years-old.

Several days later, one of the young girls spotted the man peeking into her home. While the girl ran for help, the suspect broke a glass door, walked into the home and stole a gun.

Investigators believe the man seen in the security footage is connected to all of the crimes.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.