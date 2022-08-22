Security footage helps police capture Moser's homicide suspects, who remain jailed without bond

The two men accused in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of 22-year-old Columbia man Shavez Waage outside a Moser's Foods grocery store made their initial appearances Monday in Boone County Circuit Court.

Loyal Martell, 22, of Holts Summit and Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, were seen by jail video before Boone County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Gonzalez.

Martell is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, while Dudley is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Both men are being held at the Boone County Jail without bond as they are considered dangers to the community and flight risks. They are scheduled to have bond hearings Wednesday before judges Kimberly Shaw and Stephanie Morrell, respectively.

Police responded at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of Moser's in the 900 block of North Keene Street after a report of shots fired in the area.

Authorities found Waage with gunshot wounds inside a light blue Honda Accord in the parking lot, according to court documents. Officers attempted to provide medical aid at the scene upon their arrival, but he was already deceased, the department said.

Criminal complaints filed with the court allege the suspects stole items from Waage. Court documents did not state what was stolen.

Officers obtained security camera footage from Moser's. Waage was seen pulling into the parking lot in the Honda and parking next to a dark gray Ford Fusion.

Both Martell and Dudley got into Waage's vehicle from the Ford, the documents state.

One person was seen getting into the front passenger door, while the other sat in the rear passenger seat. Court documents did not specify which suspect was which.

Moments later, the front passenger briefly left the Honda and then reentered by leaning back into the vehicle. This person then got into the front passenger side of the Ford, while the person in the back of the Honda got out and into the driver's seat of the Ford, according to court documents.

Police identified the first two characters of the Ford's license plate and searched the department's Automatic License Plate Reader system for vehicles starting with those characters in Columbia on Saturday. It found the Ford traveling north on U.S. Highway 63 near Andrew Sapp Road about an hour after the alleged homicide.

The vehicle was later located in Kirksville at Dudley's residence, the documents state.

During a post-Miranda interview, Dudley admitted to driving the vehicle to Columbia with Martell, meeting Waage in the parking lot and accused Martell as the one who pulled the trigger, according to court documents.

