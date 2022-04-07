Security footage shows courthouse scuffle between victim's family, defense lawyers after trial

LAS CRUCES - An emotional trial over the shooting death of a man in 2019 ended with a scuffle outside the judge's courtroom.

Surveillance camera footage obtained by the Sun-News via public records request shows the scuffle that followed a judge's dismissal of a voluntary manslaughter charge mid-trial.

A grand jury indicted Corban Jesus Serna, 44, on one count of voluntary manslaughter. Police said Serna shot and killed Nathan Froseth, 28, in the early morning hours of June 15, 2019.

The case ended abruptly Tuesday morning after a judge's order to dismiss the charges. The dismissal, given by 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea, came after just a day and a half of testimony and after the court had assembled a jury.

Perea's decision came after Serna's lawyer, C.J. McElhinney, requested a directed verdict. A directed verdict is a ruling from a judge who determines there is not enough evidence for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion. Perea said that there was no evidence to dispute that Serna killed Froseth and no evidence to dispute the killing was in self-defense.

A scuffle between the family of a shooting victim and the shooter's lawyers ensued on April 5, 2022, in the 3rd Judicial District Courtroom in Las Cruces after a judge dismissed the charges, saying the shooting happened in self-defense.

Shortly after the directed verdict, McElhinney and others can be seen on video leaving Perea's courtroom at the 3rd Judicial District Courthouse. Two women, identified as family members of Froseth, are waiting near the door of the courtroom.

As two men walk out of the room, one of the women shouts and points at them as they try to leave. McElhinney then calls down the hallway for the assistance of the Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies.

One of the two women attempts to hold back the other woman, who continues to shout toward the men leaving the courtroom. Another woman turns a corner and enters the frame of the surveillance camera and begins to rush toward McElhinney. A deputy who had been inside the courtroom tries to hold back the woman from getting closer to the men.

McElhinney, meanwhile, puts down a box and backpack he's carrying and moves closer to the affray. He steps into the role of backup for the deputy and moves parallel with the deputy as he attempts to prevent the woman from moving closer.

At this point, the woman who had been holding back the woman who first started shouting and pointing turns her attention to the woman being held back by the deputy, allowing the first woman to get past the deputy.

Seeing this woman approach, McElhinney stabilizes his stance and raises his arms. He reaches out and shoves her back a few feet.

Other deputies, lawyers and court staff have started filtering into the altercation at this point. The scrum then shifts focus onto McElhinney and the woman he shoved. Deputies and family members interpose themselves between McElhinney and the two women who are most agitated.

The woman who entered the affray after the initial shouting and pointing pushes through the deputies but is tackled onto a bench and held in place. That woman continues shouting at McElhinney, who is escorted away from the scrum and out of the camera's view. It takes three people to pin the woman to the bench, who continues shouting and crying as the altercations cools down. The whole affray lasted about a minute.

No charges have been filed against members of either party at the time of this article's publication.

