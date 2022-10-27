Security footage shows man accused of sexual assault in Tulsa parking lot

Security cameras captured images of a man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a Tulsa parking lot.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit released images, asking for the community’s help to identify the man.

On Oct. 22, investigators say the man approached a woman in the parking lot of the WinCo at 71st and Memorial. He wrapped himself around the victim and thrusted several times in a sexual nature.

After the attack, the man left in a black Chrysler 300. It had damage to the passenger side tail light.

If you have any information, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department