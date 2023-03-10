Security footage shows man who killed 3 Michigan State University students
Security video shows the man who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University check his gun as he enters a campus building (March 10)(AP video: Mike Householder)
One on one interview with Malcolm Kenyatta
The International Fencing Federation has voted to allow athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to resume competing in international events after an exclusion lasting more than a year, four national federations said on Friday. The decision appears to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete for qualifying spots for next year's Paris Olympics. It puts Ukrainian athletes in the position of either competing against Russians — likely including members of the Russian military — or boycotting key events entirely.
Here's why you'll want to hurry up and buy these stocks before the next big market rally pushes them out of reach.
The healthcare REIT is facing tenant problems, and investors are worried they'll lead to a dividend cut.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) (SIVB) has long been an integral part of the Silicon Valley startup scene, lending money to venture-capital-backed companies and holding their operating cash as bank deposits. SVB has always been vulnerable to startup booms and busts — nearly drowning during the popping of the dot-com bubble and during the Great Recession of 2007-2009 but it did survive. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and transferred all of its insured deposits to a newly created Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB), which will be open for business on Monday.
One woman was on the receiving end of a cruel and elaborate scam call. Here's what happened.
Nabers was accused of improperly sterilizing equipment, forging documents and using unqualified employees to perform work reserved for dentists.
Oklahoma House Republicans advanced a bill Thursday that would extend the area where a person can defend themselves with a firearm.
For exhausted migrants, a small stretch of snow-covered road is the last step in a long journey to a new life in Canada.In a hurry to get into their new country, Haitians, Venezuelans, Colombians and Turks hasten their pace as they step out of a car with their heads down to finally cross the last border of their journey: one separating Canada and the United States, between New York state and Montreal.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on MSU's loss to Ohio State at the Big Ten tournament with 3 quick takes
The comments — which range from heart and fire emojis to positive affirmations beneath shirtless photos — were posted from McNally's official, verified Instagram account and come as Tennessee pushes through a number of bills aimed at the LGBTQ+ community
When Kathleen Stock looks back at her youth and recalls watching tennis legend Martina Navratilova play against long-time rival Chris Evert in the 1978 Wimbledon final, it is now, she acknowledges, with an air of bemusement.
Alabama basketball senior guard Dom Welch was helped to the locker room in Tide's SEC Tournament quarterfinal vs Mississippi State after big collision.
A barber who runs a TikTok channel has revealed he was the man arrested for allegedly posting footage on social media of Nicola Bulley’s body being recovered from the River Wyre.
Brittany Snow, who recently split from Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland, shared a message about her "hard” year on her birthday. See what the actress had to say.
The county plans to hire Phoenix-based attorney Timothy La Sota, although questions remain about where the money to pay him will come from
The U.S. housing market had one of its worst second-half performances in more than a decade, leaving some areas of the country more vulnerable to declines, according to real estate data curator ATTOM’s Special Housing Risk Report. Inland California, Illinois, New Jersey and Delaware have the highest concentrations of the most-at-risk markets in the country, with the biggest clusters in the New York City and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to the report. Southern and Midwestern states are l
After days of mass protests in Tbilisi, Georgia's Parliament on Friday voted against a controversial bill that opponents said would lead to silencing free media and human rights defenders.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that people with ties to Russian intelligence are planning to stage protests in hopes of toppling the Moldovan government, according to the White House. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the intelligence shows that actors, some connected with Russian intelligence, are seeking to stage and use protests in Moldova as a basis to foment an insurrection against Moldova's new pro-Western government.
Spring break has sprung in Daytona and here's when and what colleges will be here.