Security footage shows man who killed 3 Michigan State University students

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) (SIVB) has long been an integral part of the Silicon Valley startup scene, lending money to venture-capital-backed companies and holding their operating cash as bank deposits. SVB has always been vulnerable to startup booms and busts — nearly drowning during the popping of the dot-com bubble and during the Great Recession of 2007-2009 but it did survive. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and transferred all of its insured deposits to a newly created Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB), which will be open for business on Monday.