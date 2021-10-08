Security forces, displaced cast first ballots in Iraq poll
A member of Iraq's security forces takes part in early voting for the parliamentary elections, in the northern city of Mosul
In a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, former President Donald Trump suggested to the audience that Democratic voting rights […] The post Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor appeared first on TheGrio.
Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.
Both Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump planned their stolen election claims well in advance and, after they lost, raised money off their lies.
A veteran Justice Department attorney paved the way for congressional testimony but limited the topics former officials were permitted to discuss.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state's response to COVID-19 in schools, said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat against him next year. A longtime Republican first elected in 2014, Hofmeister said the decision to switch parties and run for governor was a difficult one, but one she took because “Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party here in Oklahoma." “I'm switching parties in hopes of building the Oklahoma I've always known our state can be."
State officials said they knew Lindell's claims that votes were mechanically switched were untrue because some counties still use paper ledgers.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast week, Donald Trump announced the exile of his confidant and former top campaign aide Corey Lewandowski, with advisers banishing him from leading a major pro-Trump super PAC, following sexual misconduct allegations against the loyalist from a big GOP donor.But Lewandowski, initially, wouldn’t go, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.What followed, the sources described, was what amounted to stages of denial and b
Reuters/Dustin ChambersOn Jan. 3, days before Donald Trump’s supporters went on to ransack the U.S. Capitol, the president allegedly opened a high-stakes Oval Office meeting by complaining to his acting attorney general that he was doing nothing to help him “overturn” his election defeat by Joe Biden.The extraordinary claim was made by former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in an interim report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. It concludes that Trump and his
Sen. Jon Tester has stepped forward — in quotable, often profane style — as an unlikely backer of President Joe Biden in a deep-red state.
Despite the elections board stating there was no evidence of fraud in the state Trump easily won, the state's House Freedom Caucus is demanding the right to conduct their own investigation
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.
Court documents show an internal Trump campaign memo found no evidence to back up Sidney Powell's conspiracy theories about Dominion and Smartmatic.
The new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa has been dismissed by the former president as "fake," but the authors say it draws on some 200 insider interviews
But even legal experts who support an aggressive approach say it might not persuade those who could have more to lose if the full truth were to come out.
We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]
During a House hearing Thursday on the recent "audit" of the 2020 election results in Arizona conducted by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., refused to accept its results showing that Joe Biden won the state.
Trump and allies' efforts brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos as top officials at the department and at the White House threatened to quit en masse.
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck announced Thursday the state plans to bill MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for the cost of auditing three counties to disprove allegations of election fraud, the Idaho Statesman reports. Why it matters: Houck's remarks come days after the audit concluded, reporting a 0.1% margin of error across the three counties. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Lindell previously alleged that presidential election results acro
White House counsel Pat Cipollone likened Trump’s effort to a “murder-suicide pact," a Judiciary Committee probe found.