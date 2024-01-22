Security guarantees for Ukraine: Poland joins G7 declaration

The flag of Ukraine and the flag of Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

During his visit to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced that Poland joined the declaration of the Group of Seven countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk's statement on Twitter

Quote: "Poland has joined the G7 declaration, which seeks to mobilise democratic countries to support Ukraine."

Premier @DonaldTusk w #Kijów: Będziemy współpracować również w innych formatach. Polska dołączyła do deklaracji grupy G7 - ta deklaracja ma mobilizować kraje demokratyczne na rzecz wsparcia Ukrainy. — Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) January 22, 2024

Details: In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the talks with Tusk as "very effective". The president noted that they also discussed Poland's financial support for arms purchases for Ukraine and joint weapons production.

"We discussed Poland's accession to the G7 declaration. I am grateful for your willingness to initiate work on a security agreement between our countries," Polish TV Channel Polsat quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying after the meeting.

"In times when we are defending not only our independence but also the freedom of other nations, solidarity with Ukraine cannot be destroyed by any circumstances," the Ukrainian president said, adding that all disagreements between Kyiv and Warsaw can be resolved through intergovernmental negotiations.

Background:

Tusk arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 22 January, his first trip to Ukraine since returning to the post of Polish prime minister.

He stated that no one in Poland doubts the importance of supporting Ukraine and reiterated that Poland would support Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

Most of the bilateral agreements between Ukraine and the partners that have signed the G7 framework declaration are still being negotiated.

In mid-January, the first finalised agreement – between Ukraine and the United Kingdom – was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv.

