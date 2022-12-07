Security guard, 77, dies after stabbing in Kaneohe

Dec. 7—UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

A 77-year-old security guard was killed after a male suspect stabbed him multiple times in the parking lot of Windward City Shopping Center early today.

Honolulu police said the victim just arrived in his vehicle when a male suspect approached him at about 5:50 a.m.

An argument reportedly occurred between the victim and the suspect. Police said the argument escalated and the suspect stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect then fled on foot toward Kamehameha Highway.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A source said the security guard was about to begin his shift when he was attacked.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and a black beanie-type cap at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police have initiated a second-degree murder investigation in connection with an early morning stabbing in Kaneohe.

Police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area near 24 Hour Fitness at Windward City Shopping Center just before 6 a.m. today.

EMS said a man described to be in his mid-60s suffered apparent stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.

Paramedics conducted advanced life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.