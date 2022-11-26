Security guard accidentally fires gunshot inside Des Moines bar during fight

A security guard fired a gunshot inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge on Locust Street in Des Moines just before midnight Friday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Security staff intervened as two men began fighting inside Ricochet late on Friday. One man left the bar without incident. As security guards began escorting the second man out of the building, the man began making threats about having a firearm.

A security guard pulled their gun in response, and the person making the threats left the bar, according to police.

While holstering the firearm, the security guard accidentally shot a round into the floor.

One person was hit by debris, leaving them with a minor injury.

