Security guard accused of posing as officer had gun and bulletproof vest, MD cops say

His SUV sported blue and red lights on the dash. He had a loaded handgun on the seat next to him, plus a “police-style” badge, a “ballistic vest, ammunition, handcuffs (and) apparel with ‘police’ written on it.”

But the man who told officers he was “DC police” was no cop. He was employed by a private security company.

The 53-year-old resident of District Heights, Maryland now faces charges including impersonating a police officer and having a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Due to previously misdemeanor convictions, the man is barred by law from possessing firearms, police said.

“This is clearly the case of an individual who was on a power trip who is doing nothing more than use illegitimate authority to stop people and victimize people,” Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers told WUSA9.

Posing as a police officer is a misdemeanor offense in the state of Maryland, according to the Baltimore Sun.

District Heights is a suburb of Washington, D.C.

