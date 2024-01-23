Security guard accused in shooting that injured four at Barnhouse facing federal charge

A man working as a security guard at a private Springfield party who allegedly fired his gun and injured several people faces federal gun charges.

Republic resident Timothy Johnell Smith, 37, was charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury with being a felon in possession of a firearm at the private Jan. 1 event at The Barnhouse. The man was also charged earlier this month in Greene County with unlawful use of a weapon for the incident.

A witness allegedly told Greene County deputies that Smith, whose wife was also working security at the event, attempted to break up a fight involving several people before firing an AR-style rifle into the ceiling, sending four victims to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Smith told investigators, according to a police report, that he carried the weapon for “intimidation.” He reportedly has prior felonies that prohibited him from having the gun, including burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle.

