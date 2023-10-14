Security guard arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults in Koreatown

Los Angeles Police have arrested Matthew Scott Reyes, 38, on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in the Koreatown area. Reyes remains in custody with bail set at $1.5 million. (LAPD)

Los Angeles police have arrested a 38-year-old security guard on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in the Koreatown area, authorities said.

Matthew Scott Reyes was charged with six felony counts, including rape, forced oral copulation, and robbery, authorities said. Reyes remains in custody with bail set at $1.5 million.

“He preyed upon young women by luring them into a false sense of security before he shockingly attacked them,” LAPD Det. Asia Hodge said in a statement.

Detectives believe there are more victims and are asking anyone with information about other potential assaults to come forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Now that he’s off the streets, we hope they’ll feel comfortable speaking up and putting a stop to this," Hodge said.

Detectives arrested Reyes on Oct. 4 after linking him to the Koreatown assaults.

Officers initially took Reyes into custody in September after a 20-year-old woman reported that Reyes abducted and sexually assaulted her around 3rd Street and Western Avenue, police said. A passerby subdued Reyes and he was hospitalized because of injuries. Police then linked him to two other sexual assaults.

He was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the time of the arrest and might have been wearing dark clothing resembling a security uniform during the assaults, police said.

Anyone with information about alleged assaults tied to Reyes should contact the LAPD Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0477. During nonbusiness hours, call 1-877-527-3247.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.