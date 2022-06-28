Security guard arrested in connection to woman’s fatal shooting at Dallas strip club

A security guard at a Dallas strip club was arrested Monday in connection to the death of woman who drove her car into a crowd and then was shot over the weekend, according to police.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Police said they found Shalonda Anderson, 32, with a gunshot wound at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

A 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting the victim after the officer was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The female security officer had not been named or arrested as of Monday night.

Sterlin Hammett, a second security officer who police said also shot at the vehicle, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Security camera video shows a group of people outside of the establishment trying to move out of the way of a car driving toward them, and a person appears to take out a gun, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Police said a grand jury referral will be submitted to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office and that the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity unit will conduct an independent investigation.