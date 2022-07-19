Security guard arrested after fight, stabbing in Capitol Hill

Seattle police said a security guard was arrested Monday afternoon in Capitol Hill in connection with a fight and stabbing.

At 2:34 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a security guard had stabbed a man in the 1600 block of Broadway.

Police found a 25-year-old man who had a stab wound near his collarbone.

Medics treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the security guard confronted the man about drinking and trespassing on private property outside a business, escalating the situation into a fight, which led to the stabbing, according to police.

Police said the suspect denied stabbing the man or even having a knife. Officers said they found a knife in a breakroom, under a bag of chips.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man and booked him into jail for assault.

