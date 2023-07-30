Security guard beaten to death outside Hollywood nightclub

A security guard was beaten to death outside a Hollywood nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police and media reports.

The guard was assaulted by multiple people outside the Dragonfly in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to Det. John Lamberti with the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who was not identfied, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The security guard was involved in a “verbal altercation” with the assailants before the fight turned violent, police said. KTLA reported a group of 10 people stomped and kicked him.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been established for the assault. The police investigation is continuing.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.