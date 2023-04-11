Security guard at Big Island beach struck by vehicle, in critical condition

Apr. 10—Hawaii island police are investigating a potential hit-and-run that left a security guard at Pohoiki Beach Park critically injured on Tuesday evening.

Police said patrol officers responded to a call at about 7 p.m. Tuesday of an injured pedestrian near the park entrance. Officers determined that the 61-year-old victim was a security guard at Pohoiki.

He was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, and later flown to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

Detectives spoke to a witness who saw a red pickup with either pipe racks or a metal dog cage leaving the area with its headlights off following the incident. It is believed that the truck hit the victim as well as another parked vehicle.

Police have currently classified the case as a negligent injury.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department's Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2391, or the department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.