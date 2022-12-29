Security guard calls 911 after woman shot in her head crashes into him, Texas cops say

A woman crashed her car into a security guard’s vehicle in San Antonio, and when he got out to check on her, he saw she had been shot, Texas police told news outlets.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Dec. 29, on the city’s east side, according to a San Antonio Police Department news release.

The guard was driving around the area on patrol when the woman’s car swerved at an intersection, hitting him head-on, police told KENS. He quickly noticed the woman’s windshield was riddled with bullet holes and she had a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and police described her injuries as “life-threatening,” the release said.

“There is no suspect information at this time, and it is unclear how or where the shooting occurred,” police said, but an investigation is underway.

