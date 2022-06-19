Security guard charged after deadly shooting at a Broward Publix store

David J. Neal
A Fort Lauderdale man turned himself in to Hollywood police eight days after, police say, he shot and killed a man at the Hollywood Circle Publix.

Andre Grey, 44, gave up his freedom Saturday and sits in Broward County Jail on $100,000 bond, charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

Hollywood police say Grey, a security guard at the Publix at 1740 Polk St., and a man he knew from elsewhere got into a fight at the store around 10:04 p.m. on June 10. The fight ended with the man shot and on his way to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he would die while Grey talked to Hollywood police.

