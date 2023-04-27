Security guard charged after shooting customer trying to buy jeans at Greerbriar Mall, police say

A security guard is now facing charges in connection to a shooting at the Greerbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes first reported on the shooting live Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Fernandes learned that a man was shot twice inside a retail store at the mall just before 3:30 p.m. after an argument.

On Thursday, police announced they have charged the guard, identified as 27-year-old Diquan Carter, with aggravated assault and theft-by-receiving charges.

Investigators spoke with the store owner and an employee about the event leading up to the shooting.

The victim entered the store to purchase a pair of jeans, according to the employee. The owner instructed the employee to open a door that let the victim into a private room.

When the employee started to open the door, the owner said the victim pushed on the door to make it open faster. Carter told the victim not to push on the door and the two began arguing, according to the incident report.

The owner told police that the argument stopped for a moment, but started again when the man told the guard to “come see about me.” That is when the owner and employee said Carter shot the victim.

The owner said he did not think the victim posed any threat and that he wasn’t armed. He wasn’t sure why the guard shot the victim.

Police also learned the the gun used in the shooting had been reported stolen out of DeKalb County.

Carter remains in the Fulton County Jail.

