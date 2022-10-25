Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody

A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road.

Police said there was a dispute inside the club and everyone was told to exit. A suspect began to fire shots and hit two security guards.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported from the investigation scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There were visible markers from the front door all the way to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot. It is unclear if anyone was shot.

Gehlbach spoke with one person who had a family member son the scene as a possible witness.

The investigation remains ongoing.

