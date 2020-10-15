Security guard faces second-degree murder charge after killing at dueling protests in Denver

A security guard who allegedly killed a man near dueling protests in downtown Denver last weekend will be charged with second-degree murder, authorities said Thursday.

The charges against Matthew Dolloff, 30, in the fatal shooting of Lee Keltner, 49, will be filed in Denver District Court on Monday, the city’s district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Dualing rallies in Denver leaves one dead (Helen H. Richardson / Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dolloff, who was arrested Saturday after the shooting outside the Denver Art Museum, had been held on suspicion of first-degree murder. The prosecutor’s office did not provide additional details about the second-degree murder charge.

The shooting took place after a “Patriot Rally” and what was described as a Black Lives Matter/antifa soup drive.

A man sprays mace as another man fatally fires a gun in Denver on Oct. 10, 2020. The man on the left was supporting the

Police have said the shooting followed a “verbal altercation.” A probable cause statement said that Keltner first struck Dolloff with an open hand on the side of his head. Dolloff allegedly then drew his gun and fired as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, the document says.

NBC affiliate KUSA reported that it had retained Dolloff as a private security contractor through a risk management and security services firm, Pinkerton.

City officials have said that while Pinkerton is licensed to use security guards in Denver, there was no record of Dolloff having such a license, which is required. Dolloff could face additional fines and jail time if he was found to have violated local law, officials have said.

Pinkerton, which has said it is cooperating with investigators, could also face administrative action.

A lawyer for Dolloff, Doug Richards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. In a statement to KUSA earlier this week, he said Dolloff was acting in self-defense when he opened fire.

"This was not a political assignment for Matt," Richards said. "This was simply Matt protecting your employee."