Security guard fatally shoots man in Baltimore Highlands, says victim threw a brick at him

A security guard shot and killed a man after an altercation in Southeast Baltimore early Monday morning, police say.

The security guard told police officers that the man threw a brick at him, so he discharged his weapon.

Officers arrived to the 4000 block of East Lombard Street in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, who was 35 years old, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Monday’s incident is the third shooting by a security guard in the city in the past few weeks.

Police announced Monday that a 26-year-old man shot by a security guard in a Royal Farms on Oct. 30 died from his injuries. Police arrested the security guard, 43-year-old Kanisha Spence, and she is being held without bail pending a Dec. 1 court hearing.

Charging documents stated that the man entered the store and became argumentative, refusing to leave the premises, located in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park. After Spence threatened the man with her gun, he briefly left the store but then returned.

While the man’s female companion was restraining him in the vestibule area of the store, Spence advanced toward the man and shot him in the head, police said. He was hospitalized in grave condition and died later that day.

According to charging documents, Spence told police she fired her gun because the man lunged at her.

“There was no other indication that she feared for her safety at any point in time during this interaction,” wrote police, saying she’s the one who moved toward the victim before pulling the trigger.

Earlier in October, a security guard at a CVS store in Harbor East shot a man. The guard told officers that the man was trying to steal items from the store, located in the 600 block of Exeter Street.

When the guard confronted the man, he wielded a syringe. The guard fired, striking the man in the face. No charges have been announced in that case.