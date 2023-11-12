Security guard found shot dead in South LA dispensary

LOS ANGELES - Police are searching for suspects after finding a security guard shot dead in a South Los Angeles dispensary Friday.

It happened around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called out to the dispensary in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard after reports of a shooting at the store.

When the police got there, they found the security guard, identified as 27-year-old Francisco Alonzo, had been shot. Paramedics pronounced Alonzo dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles surveillance video captures man dropping large object in dumpster where headless body found

Investigators determined that Alonzo likely had a dispute with a person, possibly during a robbery, and that's when he was shot.

Police do not yet have any information on a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact detectives at 323-786-5100 or 323-786-5500. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting them online at lacrimestoppers.com.