Security guard hides knife under bag of chips after stabbing, Washington police say

A security guard is accused of stabbing a man outside a Washington business and hiding the knife under a bag of chips.

Seattle police responded to the stabbing at 2:34 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to a news release.

The 57-year-old guard first confronted the 25-year-old man about his drinking and trespassing on private property, police said.

Police said the guard escalated the encounter with a physical fight, which led to the stabbing.

The guard said he didn’t stab the man, but authorities found a knife hidden under a bag of chips in a break room, according to police.

He was arrested on an assault charge.

Traveler tosses coffee cup — with DNA matching 1975 cold case homicide, officials say

78-year-old woman collecting recyclables in alley stabbed to death, California cops say

Man uses baseball bat to stop attacker stabbing his wife, sister-in-law, Texas cops say