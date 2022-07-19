Security guard hides knife under bag of chips after stabbing, Washington police say
A security guard is accused of stabbing a man outside a Washington business and hiding the knife under a bag of chips.
Seattle police responded to the stabbing at 2:34 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to a news release.
The 57-year-old guard first confronted the 25-year-old man about his drinking and trespassing on private property, police said.
Police said the guard escalated the encounter with a physical fight, which led to the stabbing.
The guard said he didn’t stab the man, but authorities found a knife hidden under a bag of chips in a break room, according to police.
He was arrested on an assault charge.
