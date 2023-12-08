Security guard hit by fleeing suspect in Auburn auto auction theft

Police in Auburn are looking for three suspects who prowled around an auto auction, stole an SUV, and hit a security guard while fleeing.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, the three entered the DAA Auto Auction at 3130 D Street Southeast, posing as employees or buyers.

Once inside, the suspects cased the parking lot for vehicles to steal.

According to Auburn Police, one suspect ran away after they were confronted in a vehicle.

Of the two other suspects, one stole a 2021 Ford Expedition. As he left the property in the SUV, he hit a female security guard.

If you recognize any of the three suspects, you’re asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.