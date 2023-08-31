Security guard killed at midtown parking deck. Police are trying to identify this person of interest

Atlanta police released new photos of a person of interest after a security guard was shot and killed trying to stop car break-in suspects.

Sha’darrian Jacobs, 33, died in the shooting at a parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say someone was trying to stop a group of suspected thieves from breaking into cars in the parking deck. At some point, bullets started flying and one of them hit Jacobs, who was in the middle of his lunch break inside the garage.

“I was actually asleep and I just heard my mom in the room, screaming and yelling that Sha’darrian was killed. So I just hopped up and just pretty much in disbelief,” Nicklaus Jacobs said.

Police are calling the search for Sha’darrian Jacobs’ killer an ongoing investigation. On Wednesday, police released photos of a man they are calling a person of interest.

The photos show a man in the driver seat of a silver car.

“If you guys know anything, will you please contact the authorities,” Nicklaus Jacobs said.

Information can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line here or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

