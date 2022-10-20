Security guard will likely lose eye after violent interaction with Los Angeles deputies

A Black security guard arrested just outside of Los Angeles this week was so badly beaten during the confrontation with law enforcement that he may lose an eye, family said.

Video of the arrest, captured by surveillance cameras and passers-by with cell phones, shows Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies approach 24-year-old Blake Anderson and then repeatedly punch him in the head, choke him, throw him to the ground and point a gun in his face.

“He was walking with me,” one person can be heard saying of Anderson. “He did nothing.”

Anderson’s mother Tiffany Flemming told NBC News she felt the incident “was racial profiling.”

The incident unfolded on Sunday while Anderson worked his security job at a hookah lounge in Inglewood. He was walking with a patron when deputies “proceeded to ambush him with no probable cause,” according to an account shared by family on GoFundMe.

Surveillance footage shows Anderson and a woman turn around as soon as they spot the police vehicle. A deputy in turn rushes out of the car, grabs Anderson and slams him against a window. A second deputy then approaches and puts his arm around Anderson’s neck, and then both officers force him to the ground.

Anderson was arrested on several gun-related charges including possession of a (loaded) concealed firearm and assault on a police officer with a firearm, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities added that he “sustained minor injuries during the use of force” and was treated at a hospital, where he was medically cleared for booking.

His family has since said Anderson was suffering from a ruptured eye prior to the incident and that his sight was just returning — but his interaction with officers exacerbated the injury and will likely result in the loss of his eye. They’ve requested an investigation into the arrest.