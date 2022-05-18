Security guard makes threats, arrested for vandalism at ferry terminal

A security guard at the Bremerton ferry terminal was arrested for trashing an employee break room after calling 911 Tuesday morning to say he killed two coworkers.

Bremerton police were called at about 5:30 a.m. to the Bremerton Transportation Center and did not find any victims of violence but were told by a Kitsap Transit supervisor the security guard, 47, was in mental crisis and had “destroyed” the driver’s room, according to police reports. The damage was estimated at more than $750.

Police reports and the man’s Facebook account say he is employed by Securitas.

An officer wrote in reports that police contacted the security guard prior to his call to 911, at which time “he threatened to assault them if they came near him,” an officer wrote in reports.

The security guard had boarded a Kitsap Transit fast ferry to Seattle where he was detained by Washington State Patrol troopers. A Bremerton officer drove him back to Port Orchard and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail.

On Wednesday prosecutors charged the man in Kitsap County Superior Court with second-degree malicious mischief, a felony.

