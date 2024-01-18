Security guard, mall visitor shot weapons in response to Crown Center shooting, police say

A man working security at Crown Center and a bystander fired weapons in response to a shooting in the shopping mall Wednesday, police say.

Police said the security worker and the mall visitor have been identified and are cooperating with police as they continue their investigation.

Emergency medical responders and police were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 17 after multiple 911 calls of gunshots in Crown Center.

According to police, two victims were discovered in the lower level food court area and four other victims arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. As of early Thursday, police said all victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were multiple people detained at the scene Wednesday and one person was taken into custody for an investigative 24-hour hold. That person has since been released, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesperson.

Becchina said detectives have been in touch with prosecutors to share findings from the investigation as it continues.

Investigators were told there was a verbal argument between two groups that appeared to be youths, or people in their late teens or early 20s. The altercation quickly led to gunfire, according to police, in an incident which left six people wounded and damaged surrounding businesses.

“Detectives need the public’s help from anyone who may have seen anything or has information that has not already been in touch with them to help identify anyone who may have been involved in this incident,” Becchina said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this reporting.