Security guard shoots, injures man in Fells Point following altercation early Sunday

A security guard shot and injured a man inside a Fells Point establishment at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police arriving on the scene in the 700 block of South Broadway, which includes a number of bars and restaurants close to Broadway Square, found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and brought into surgery, according to a news release from police.

Police said the security guard and the victim were in a physical altercation before the guard fired his weapon.

There have been at least three fatal shootings by private security guards in Baltimore over the past two years. In two of those shootings, the guards were charged with murder: one at a Highlandtown bar and another at a Carroll Park Royal Farms.

Keith Mario Luckey, the guard charged in the Highlandtown shooting, had a history of using force against people as a guard, including by deploying a stun gun on a woman using a wheelchair. He also had assault charges pending at the time of the incident, though he was later acquitted. The incident left Kevin Torres, a 35-year-old recreational soccer coach, dead.

In the wake of Torres’s death, state lawmakers proposed a bill that would establish tighter regulations on the private security industry in Maryland by requiring all guards to be licensed by the state, regardless of their employer, and receive certain training. Currently, guards who are hired directly by a store — and not by a private security agency — are not required to be licensed.

The bill passed in the Maryland Senate this week and is still under consideration in the House of Delegates.