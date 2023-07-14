Security guard shoots man at gas station; one of two shootings 7 hours apart

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two non-fatal shootings that happened roughly seven hours apart.

Though close in time, TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said the two incidents are not connected.

On Wednesday evening, a man was shot in the forearm in the 2000 block of Warwick Street. Based on initial findings, the shooting was a result of an illegal drug transaction, Turner said.

The second shooting was early Thursday morning at a Circle K on Crawfordville Road. A security guard employed by A-1 Top Notch Security shot a man during an argument that turned violent, but the injury was non-life-threatening, Turner said.

"We are fully cooperating with TPD," said Antonio Hall, owner of the security company. "The security officer involved is on administrative leave."

Hall said he couldn't provide any more details at this time while the investigation is open.

Both of these cases are under active investigation, and as of Friday morning, no arrests have been made for either incident.

These two instances of gun violence are the 44th and 45th serious shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County so far in 2023, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. At least 35 have been injured and nine people killed so far this year.

