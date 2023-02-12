Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say

A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dunwoody police were called to Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road just before 11 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

According to authorities, a couple was attempting to leave the restaurant without paying their bill.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the security guard was trying to stop them from leaving a fight occurred, Dunwoody officials say.

The man then allegedly shot the security guard in the arm.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The security guard, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. He’s currently stable.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the couple involved or how much the bill was.

IN OTHER NEWS:



