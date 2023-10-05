Security guard shot in East Liberty

A security guard was shot in East Liberty on Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh police, the victim was working when he noticed several juveniles trying to break into cars in the parking lot just before 7:45 p.m.

He was shot as he approached them.

Police said the security guard was alert and speaking with officers. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Arnold firefighter charged after 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County Canonsburg therapist accused of sending explicit photos to 12-year-old girl PHOTOS: Annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport VIDEO: Channel 11 Investigation into social security overpayments getting results in nation’s capital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts