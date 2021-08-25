Father shot and killed by guard over parking, officials say

Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Harris arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore that the U.S. government blamed on reports that someone in Hanoi may have been targeted by the Havana syndrome, a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses. The incident upstaged a bid by President Joe Biden's top deputy to woo the allies Washington hopes will help it challenge China's assertive foreign policy in the region.