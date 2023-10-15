Security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham, police say

A security guard is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon at a Red Line station in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

Police said a gunman shot the man, of an unknown age, in the neck at about 4:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street. The gunman fled the scene before officers took him into custody in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue in the alley, police said. Police said they recovered a gun from the man.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said charges are pending.

