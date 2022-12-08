Security guard at South End bar arrested for impersonating CMPD officer

A security guard at a local bar in Charlotte was arrested late Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer using a stolen badge, police say.

Stephen Burke Bridges took pictures of himself posing as a CMPD officer and presented himself as an officer to get a job as a security officer at a local bar, police said Thursday.

Bridges never worked for CMPD, but he had a legitimate badge, according to the department. That badge was determined to be stolen, and it had been reported missing prior to Bridges’ arrest. Police didn’t say which bar Bridges worked at.

WATCH: Officer impersonator tried to take synthetic drugs, investigators say

CMPD said investigators got a tip about Bridges using the badge, and the department “quickly got warrants” on Wednesday to arrest Bridges.

Bridges is facing three charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen goods, and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to CMPD, Bridges didn’t perform any official acts or conduct any traffic stops. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officer charged with DWI after being found in patrol car along I-277, chief says)