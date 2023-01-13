Security guard targeted homeless and addicted women to sexually assault them, CA cops say

An armed security guard was arrested in the sexual assault of three women, California authorities said.

The security guard is accused of coercing a woman to engage in sexual activity after he got reports of someone trespassing on private property, according to a news release from the Torrance Police Department.

Police said they found the man would target women “experiencing homelessness and suffering from drug addiction.”

Police were able to identify three victims and the man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on Dec. 21, according to the release.

Officials said the Torrance Police Department is working with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to look over the case.

Police urge anyone victimized by the man to call the department at 310-328-3465.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

