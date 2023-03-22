Security guard at Taylor Swift concert joins in on the fun with some dance moves
Security guard joins in on the dancing with Taylor Swift fans at the second night of her Era's tour in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift thrilled fans on the second night of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, by appearing to dive into the stage during a dramatic point in the show.As the music transitioned from songs from her “debut” era into the latest Midnights album, Swift dove beneath the stage to the amazement of the audience.The crowd can be heard screaming and cheering in footage posted on Twitter by @replover4eva. Credit: @replover4eva via Storyful
The pop star brought a whole new meaning to her song "Jump Then Fall (Taylor's Version)" during the opening nights of her blockbuster trek.
"Why you gotta be so mean?" The post Swiftie calls out other Taylor Swift fans for their mean girl behavior at The Eras Tour: ‘it’s just really gross behavior’ appeared first on In The Know.
From sequins to flowing gowns, here's everything Taylor Swift wore while celebrating her hit-making career on The Eras tour.
Taylor Swift's second concert on The Eras Tour Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — subbed in two new songs as promised. Here's all 44 songs she did.
