14-year-old girl, man shot near Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, officials say

A man and a teenage girl were shot Tuesday afternoon near Phillips Academy High School, officials said.

A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were shot at 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Pershing Road in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill said.

The girl was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, Tannehill said.

The man was shot in the left arm and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition, Tannehill said.

No arrests have been made, Tannehill said.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics took two people, a “security person and a 14-year-old girl,” to area hospitals, according to spokesman Larry Langford.

